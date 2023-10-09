World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to miss India's second match against Afghanistan

Team India's opener Subhman Gill is recovering fast from Dengue, the batsman missed the opener of the ODI World Cup and now he will miss the game against Afghanistan also as he is in the mode of recovering.

“Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023. The opening batter who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October. He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team," BCCI said in a staement.

Earlier, a source told ANI, "Subhman Gill is recovering and he will be travelling with the team to Delhi, he will be with the team and is not likely to go to his home Chandigarh for rest we hope that he will be back on the field before the match against Pakistan and playing against Afghanistan will depend on his next report." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates Shubman Gill was ruled out of India's opening match of the ODI World Cup against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan replaced the star Indian opener to pair up with the Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma.

Talking about India's first match of the tournament, Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss. Mitchell Marsh and David Warner opened for the Aussies in the first inning, however, Marsh went for a duck, but Warner (41 runs from 52 balls) and Steven Smith (46 runs from 71 balls) helped Australia to make a crucial 69-run second-wicket partnership. Soon after Smith's wicket, the Aussies failed to get a hold of the match after the Indian bowling attack showcased a stellar performance.

India's three-spin bowling attack of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin put up a magnificent inning and dismissed the Aussies for 199. Jadeja picked up three wickets. Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Ashwin scalped one wicket each in the fifth ODI World Cup match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the second inning, Australia started off well after they dismissed Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer for a duck leaving India at 2/3. However, Virat Kohli (85 runs from 116 balls) and KL Rahul (97* runs from 115 balls) made a solid 165-run partnership to clinch a six-wicket win against Australia.

In their upcoming fixture, India will square off against Afghanistan on October 11 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

*With Agency Inputs

