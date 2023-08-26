World Cup 2023: Sourav Ganguly picks his ODI squad; Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan among 15 players list2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 07:06 AM IST
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has announced his ODI squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, with a strong batting lineup and a focus on youth and experience. The World Cup will begin on October 5th, 2023.
World Cup 2023: ODI World Cup 2023 is going to be the biggest sports event of 2023 and India has the wonderful opportunity to hold the massive event. The Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has picked his ODI squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Ganguly went with a strong batting lineup for the men in blue in the top order of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Ishan Kishan, and then had experience in the middle order of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav.
(With inputs from ANI)