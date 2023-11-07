World Cup 2023 top run-scorers: Glenn Maxwell enters top 10, Virat Kohli stays at 2nd; check others on list
World Cup 2023 top run scorers: Glenn Maxwell jumps to the sixth position in the list scoring 397 runs while Quinton de Kock leads the chart scoring 545 runs in seven innings . Check other top run scorers in World Cup 2023
Battling pain and exhaustion, Glenn Maxwell conjured arguably the greatest knock (201 not out off 128 balls) in the history of limited overs cricket to singlehandedly propel Australia to a sensational three-wicket win over Afghanistan. This inning of 201 runs not out also helped Glenn Maxwell to enter the top-ten run-scorers list in the World Cup 2023. Earlier, Virat Kohli equalled his idol Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries with his 49th hundred.