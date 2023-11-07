Battling pain and exhaustion, Glenn Maxwell conjured arguably the greatest knock (201 not out off 128 balls) in the history of limited overs cricket to singlehandedly propel Australia to a sensational three-wicket win over Afghanistan. This inning of 201 runs not out also helped Glenn Maxwell to enter the top-ten run-scorers list in the World Cup 2023. Earlier, Virat Kohli equalled his idol Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries with his 49th hundred. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is a look at the top ten batsmen who scored maximum runs at the end of the England-Australia game:

Quinton de Kock of South Africa: 550 runs in 8 innings Quinton de Kock who has scored four centuries in this World Cup is at the top of the chart and is one of the main reasons for South Africa's brilliant performance in the World Cup. His highest score in this World Cup is 174 runs. He will next play against Afghanistan on 10 November before playing in the semis later

Virat Kohli of India: 543 runs in 8 innings Virat Kohli has been instrumental in some of India's wins while chasing targets more than a couple of times. India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli surpassed iconic Sachin Tendulkar's record by becoming the batter with the most thousand runs scored in a single year in the ODI format. Virat will look to continue his good form in the final league game against the Netherlands. His highest score in this World Cup is 103 not out.

Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand: 523 runs in 8 innings The find of the tournament, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra is now third on the list. New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra continued his monumental run at the ICC Cricket World Cup in India, smashing his third ton in the tournament, making him the Kiwi batter with most WC centuries. Ravindra accomplished this record in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Bengaluru. His highest score in this World Cup is 123 not out. New Zealand will play its last league game against Sri Lanka on 9th November.

David Warner of Australia: 446 runs in 8 innings David Warner who has scored a couple of centuries is currently at number two in the list of batsmen who have scored the most number of runs in the World Cup. His highest score in this World Cup is 163 runs. Australia has one more league game against Bangladesh on 11 November and David Warner will look to score maximum runs in that game.

Rohit Sharma of India: 442 runs in 8 innings Rohit Sharma who has been instrumental in providing India with prolific starts has climbed to number four after playing an excellent innings against England at Lucknow. His highest score in this World Cup is 131 runs. Rohit scored 40 runs in 24 deliveries in the game against South Africa.

Glenn Maxwell of Australia: 397 runs in 7 innings Glenn Maxwell's extraordinary 201 not out guided Australia into the semi-finals of the World Cup as they snatched a stunning three-wicket win from the jaws of defeat against Afghanistan. Earlier Glenn Maxwell smashed a 40-ball hundred — the fastest ever at the Cricket World Cup — to help Australia beat the Netherlands. Australia will play its last league game against Bangladesh on 11 November.

Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand: 375 runs in 7 innings The middle-order batsmen of New Zealand have provided the team with the much-needed impetus in the middle and played a brilliant inning against India in Dharamshala. His highest score in this World Cup is 130 runs.

Sadeera Samarawickrama of Sri Lanka: 372 runs in 8 innings Although Sri Lanka had a disappointing World Cup campaign in India, its middle-order batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama played some useful knocks for his team and due to which he is placed in 8th position after the Australia- Afghanistan match. His highest score in this World Cup has been 108 runs. Sri Lanka will play its last league game against New Zealand on 9 November.

Aiden Markram of South Africa: 371 runs in 8 innings The middle-order batsman has been in some terrific form which has helped his team set up some big totals in the World Cup. His highest score in this World Cup is 106 runs. South Africa plays next against Afghanistan on 10 November in their last league game.

Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa: 366 runs in 8 innings The South African middle-order batsman played some crucial knock and has helped his team to set big totals for his team. His highest score in this World Cup is 133 runs. South Africa plays next against Afghanistan on 10 November in their last league game.

