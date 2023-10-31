World Cup 2023 top run-scorers: Mohammad Rizwan enters top 5 as Virat Kohli drops to 7; check others on list
World Cup 2023 top run scorers: Quinton de Kock leads the chart scoring 431 runs in six innings and Rohit Sharma is in fourth place scoring 393 runs in six innings. Mohammad Rizwan jumps to the fifth place after the game against Bangladesh. Here is the full list
As the 31st match of the ongoing World Cup was played between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Kolkata, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan entered the list of top five batsmen scoring the most runs in the ongoing World Cup in India. Mohammad Rizwan scored 26 runs from 21 deliveries and remained not out while chasing the target of 204 runs set by Bangladesh. Mohammad Rizwan entered the top five position ahead of Aiden Markram of South Africa and Virat Kohli of India. However Mohammad Rizwan has played an innings extra then both MArkram and Kohli and both these batsmen will look to improve in thier next fixture.