As the 31st match of the ongoing World Cup was played between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Kolkata, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan entered the list of top five batsmen scoring the most runs in the ongoing World Cup in India. Mohammad Rizwan scored 26 runs from 21 deliveries and remained not out while chasing the target of 204 runs set by Bangladesh. Mohammad Rizwan entered the top five position ahead of Aiden Markram of South Africa and Virat Kohli of India. However Mohammad Rizwan has played an innings extra then both MArkram and Kohli and both these batsmen will look to improve in thier next fixture. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is a look at the top ten batsmen who scored maximum runs at the end of the Pakistan-Bangladesh game:

Quinton de Kock of South Africa: 431 runs in 6 innings Quinton de Kock who has scored three centuries in this World Cup is at the top of the chart and is one of the main reasons for South Africa's brilliant performance in the World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

David Warner of Australia: 413 runs in 6 innings David Warner who has scored a couple of centuries is currently at number two in the list of batsmen who have scored the most number of runs in the World Cup.

Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand: 406 runs in 6 innings The find of the tournament, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra is third on the list who scored a brilliant century against Australia in the mammoth run chase. In the absence of Kane Williamson, the youngster has played his role brilliantly.

Rohit Sharma of India: 398 runs in 6 innings Rohit Sharma who has been instrumental in providing India with prolific starts has climbed to number four after playing an excellent innings against England at Lucknow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan: 359 runs in 7 innings Pakistan who had a dismal outing in the World Cup has found their wicket-keeper batsman scoring runs for them in the middle order. Mohammad Rizwan remained not out on 26 as Pakistan chased down the target of 204 runs in Kolkata.

Aiden Markram of South Africa: 356 runs in 6 innings The middle-order batsman has been in some terrific form which has helped his team set up some big totals in the World Cup.

Virat Kohli of India: 354 runs in 6 innings Virat Kohli has been instrumental in some of India's wins while chasing targets more than a couple of times. However, he was dismissed for O against England and could not add any runs in his sixth outing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abdullah Shafique of Pakistan: 332 runs in 6 innings Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique is making most of the chances he got as once again he played a crucial knock of 68 runs against Bangladesh and after Rizwan is the second Pakistan batsman to enter the list of top 10 batsmen with highest runs.

Sadeera Samarawickrama of Sri Lanka: 331 runs in 6 innings Sri Lanka's middle-order batsman is having a decent outing as Sri Lanka is looking to move up the table and the middle-order batsman will play a crucial role in it.

Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand: 322 runs in 5 innings The middle-order batsmen of New Zealand have provided the team with the much-needed impetus in the middle and played a brilliant inning against India in Dharamshala. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!