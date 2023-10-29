World Cup 2023 top run-scorers: Rohit Sharma enters top 5, South Africa's de Kock on top; check others on list
World Cup 2023 top run scorers: Quinton de Kock leads the chart scoring 431 runs in six innings and Rohit Sharma is in fourth place scoring 393 runs in six innings. Here is the full list
As the 29th match of the ongoing World Cup was played between India and England in Lucknow, India's Rohit Sharma entered in the top five after scoring a brilliant 87 runs under testing conditions. Rohit also overtook Virat to become India's leading run-getter in this World Cup for India.