As the 29th match of the ongoing World Cup was played between India and England in Lucknow, India's Rohit Sharma entered in the top five after scoring a brilliant 87 runs under testing conditions. Rohit also overtook Virat to become India's leading run-getter in this World Cup for India.

Here is a look at the top ten batsmen who scored maximum runs till the India-England game:

Quinton de Kock of South Africa: 431 runs in 6 innings

Quinton de Kock who has scored three centuries in this World Cup is at the top of the chart and is one of the main reasons for South Africa's brilliant performance in the World Cup.

David Warner of Australia: 413 runs in 6 innings

David Warner who has scored a couple of centuries is currently at number two in the list of batsmen who have scored most number of runs in the World Cup.

Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand: 406 runs in 6 innings

The find of the tournament, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra is third on the list who scored a brilliant century against Australia in the mammoth run chase. In the absence of Kane Williamson, the youngster has played his role brilliantly.

Rohit Sharma of India: 393 runs in 6 innings

Rohit Sharma who has been instrumental in providing India with prolific starts has climbed to number four after playing an excellent innings against England at Lucknow.

Aiden Markram of South Africa: 356 runs in 6 innings

The middle order batsman has been in some terrific form which has helped his team set up some big totals in the World Cup.

Virat Kohli of India: 354 runs in 6 innings

Virat Kohli has been instrumental in some of India's wins while chasing targets more than a couple of times. However, he was dismissed for O against England and could not add any runs in his sixth outing.

Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan: 333 runs in 6 innings

Pakistan who had a dismal outing in the World Cup has found their wicket-keeper batsman scoring runs for them in the middle order.

Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand: 322 runs in 5 innings

The middle-order batsmen of New Zealand have provided the team with the much-needed impetus in the middle and played a brilliant inning against India in Dharamshala.

Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa: 300 runs in 6 innings

Another South African batsman who scores quickly in the middle and along with de Kock and Markram helps in team setting big totals in the World Cup.

Sadeera Samarawickrama of Sri Lanka: 295 runs in 5 innings

Sri Lanka's middle order batsman is having a decent outing as Sri Lanka is looking to move up the table and the middle-order batsman will play a crucial role in it.

