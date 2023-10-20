World Cup 2023 top run scorers: Rohit Sharma leads, Virat Kohli close behind; check others on list
Indian captain Rohit Sharma is at the top of the list with 265 runs, and is closely followed by former skipper Virat Kohli who has scored 259 runs. Both the batters have a century each to their names so far.
The 2023 ODI World Cup is still in its first half, but a number of batters have succeeded in leaving their mark in the tournament. Among them are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – the most experienced players in the Indian side – who have cumulatively scored 524 runs in the four matches played so far.