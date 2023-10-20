The 2023 ODI World Cup is still in its first half, but a number of batters have succeeded in leaving their mark in the tournament. Among them are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – the most experienced players in the Indian side – who have cumulatively scored 524 runs in the four matches played so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharma, the Indian skipper, is at the top of the list with 265 runs, and is closely followed by Kohli who has scored 259 runs. Both the batters have a century each to their names.

At number three on the list is New Zealand's Convoy with 249 runs in four matches. This includes a knock of 152 that he struck against England in the tournament opener. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan's wicket keeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan is close behind Convoy, with a total of 248 runs out of the three matches his side has played so far. He had starred with an unbeaten inning of 131 against Sri Lanka, as Pakistan had pulled off the highest World Cup run chase of 345 runs.

South Africa's Quinton De Kock is at the fifth position, with 229 runs out of the three games played; New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra at sixth with 215 runs off four innings; and Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis at seventh with 207 runs off three matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At number eight is England's Dawid Malan, who has scored 186 runs off his three innings, followed by his teammate Joe Root at the ninth spot with 170 runs in three games. South Africa's Aiden Markram is at the tenth position with 163 runs in three matches so far.

The list is likely to be altered due to the extravagant display of batting by Australian openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh in the ongoing match against Pakistan. At the time of publishing this report, Warner was unbeaten for 85 off 73 balls, whereas, Marsh was not out at 76 off 72 deliveries.

