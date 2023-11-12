Virat Kohli has tied with compatriot and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan to register the most fifty-plus scores in a single edition of ICC Cricket World Cup . Virat Kohli scored 51 in 56 balls, with five fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of over 91. His knock against the Netherlands has propelled him to pole position ahead of Quinton de Kock of South Africa.

Here is a look at the top ten batsmen who scored maximum runs at the end of the India-Netherlands game:

Virat Kohli of India: 594 runs in 9 innings

On Sunday Virat Kohli played another innings in which he scored more than 50 runs. against the Netherlands With this, he raced ahead of Quinton de Kock of South Africa. Virat will have another opportunity in Mumbai on Wednesday when India takes on New Zealand in the first semi-final. Virat Kohli has been instrumental in some of India's wins while chasing targets more than a couple of times. India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli surpassed iconic Sachin Tendulkar's record by becoming the batter with the most thousand runs scored in a single year in the ODI format. His highest score in this World Cup is 103 not out.

Quinton de Kock of South Africa: 591 runs in 9 innings

Quinton de Kock who has scored four centuries in this World Cup is now pushed to the second position in the chart and is one of the main reasons for South Africa's brilliant performance in the World Cup. His highest score in this World Cup is 174 runs. He will next play against Australia on Thursday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the second semi-final of the World Cup.

Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand: 565 runs in 9 innings

The find of the tournament, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra is now third on the list. New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra continued his monumental run at the ICC Cricket World Cup in India, smashing his third ton in the tournament, making him the Kiwi batter with most WC centuries. Ravindra accomplished this record in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Bengaluru. His highest score in this World Cup is 123 not out. New Zealand will play against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma of India: 503 runs in 9 innings

Rohit Sharma who has been instrumental in providing India with prolific starts has climbed to number four after playing an excellent innings against England at Lucknow. His highest score in this World Cup is 131 runs. Rohit scored 40 runs in 24 deliveries in the game against South Africa. Rohit Sharma will look to play another important knock against New Zealand in the first semi-final at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday and take India to the final of the World Cup.

David Warner of Australia: 499 runs in 9 innings

David Warner who has scored a couple of centuries is currently at number two in the list of batsmen who have scored the most number of runs in the World Cup. His highest score in this World Cup is 163 runs. Australia will play against South Africa in the second semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa: 442 runs in 9 innings

The South African middle-order batsman played some crucial knock and has helped his team to set big totals for his team. His highest score in this World Cup is 133 runs. South Africa plays next against Afghanistan on 10 November in their last league game.

Mitch Marsh of South Africa: 426 runs in 8 innings

Mitchell Marsh played a 177-run knock from 132 balls to clinch an eight-wicket win against Bangladesh. Marsh has been a top performer for the Kangaroos with the bat, scoring 225 runs in six games at an average of 37.50, including a hundred-and-a-half-century ahead of the game against Bangladesh. Australia will play against South Africa in the second semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Shreyas Iyer of India: 421 runs in 9 innings

Shreyas Iyer scored his first century in the World Cup against the Netherlands. Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 128 off 94 balls for his first World Cup ton in a match where all the top-five Indian batsmen went past the fifty mark on a batting-friendly pitch. He raised his hundred -- his fourth in ODI cricket -- off 84 balls and put on 208 runs with Rahul, who hit 102. Rohit Sharma will hope that Shreyas Iyer play a crucial knock in India's semi-final clash against New Zealand at Wankhede in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand: 418 runs in 8 innings

The middle-order batsmen of New Zealand have provided the team with the much-needed impetus in the middle and played a brilliant inning against India in Dharamshala. His highest score in this World Cup is 130 runs.

Dawid Malan of England: 404 runs in 9 innings

England opening batsman finished with more than 400 runs inspite of team being crushed out in the league round.

