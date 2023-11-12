World Cup 2023 top run-scorers: Virat Kohli climbs to 1st position as Shreyas Iyer enters top 10; check others on list
World Cup 2023 top run-scorers: Virat Kohli jumped to the pole position of top run scorers in this World Cup going ahead of South Africa's Quinton de Kock. Shreyas Iyer also joined the list as he scored a century against the Netherlands.
Virat Kohli has tied with compatriot and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan to register the most fifty-plus scores in a single edition of ICC Cricket World Cup. Virat Kohli scored 51 in 56 balls, with five fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of over 91. His knock against the Netherlands has propelled him to pole position ahead of Quinton de Kock of South Africa.