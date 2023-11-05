World Cup 2023 top run-scorers: Virat Kohli jumps to 2nd position; closes in with de Kock for 1st position
World Cup 2023 top run scorers: Quinton de Kock leads the chart scoring 550 runs in eight innings and Virat Kohli jumps to second position with 543 runs in eight innings. Here is the full list
On his 35th birthday in one of the game's iconic venues packed with the most exuberant fans, Virat Kohli equalled his idol Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries with his 49th hundred.For Kohli, the milestone ton came in 277 innings, while Tendulkar had brought up his 49th ODI century in 452 innings.