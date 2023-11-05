On his 35th birthday in one of the game's iconic venues packed with the most exuberant fans, Virat Kohli equalled his idol Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries with his 49th hundred.For Kohli, the milestone ton came in 277 innings, while Tendulkar had brought up his 49th ODI century in 452 innings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Virat Kohli also reached at the second position being just seven runs behind South Africa's Quinton de Kock who is leading the table.

Here is a look at the top ten batsmen who scored maximum runs at the end of the England-Australia game: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quinton de Kock of South Africa: 550 runs in 8 innings Quinton de Kock who has scored four centuries in this World Cup is at the top of the chart and is one of the main reasons for South Africa's brilliant performance in the World Cup. His highest score in this World Cup is 174 runs. He will next play against Afghanistan on 10 November before playing in the semis later

Virat Kohli of India: 543 runs in 8 innings Virat Kohli has been instrumental in some of India's wins while chasing targets more than a couple of times. India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli surpassed iconic Sachin Tendulkar's record by becoming the batter with the most thousand runs scored in a single year in the ODI format. Virat will look to continue his good form in the final league game against the Netherlands. His highest score in this World Cup is 103 not out.

Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand: 523 runs in 8 innings The find of the tournament, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra is now third on the list. New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra continued his monumental run at the ICC Cricket World Cup in India, smashing his third ton in the tournament, making him the Kiwi batter with most WC centuries. Ravindra accomplished this record in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Bengaluru. His highest score in this World Cup is 123 not out. New Zealand will play its last league game against Sri Lanka on 5th November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rohit Sharma of India: 442 runs in 8 innings Rohit Sharma who has been instrumental in providing India with prolific starts has climbed to number four after playing an excellent innings against England at Lucknow. His highest score in this World Cup is 131 runs. Rohit scored 40 runs in 24 deliveries in the game against South Africa.

David Warner of Australia: 428 runs in 7 innings David Warner who has scored a couple of centuries is currently at number two in the list of batsmen who have scored the most number of runs in the World Cup. His highest score in this World Cup is 163 runs. Australia has two more league games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh and David Warner will look to score maximum runs in those two games.

Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand: 375 runs in 7 innings The middle-order batsmen of New Zealand have provided the team with the much-needed impetus in the middle and played a brilliant inning against India in Dharamshala. His highest score in this World Cup is 130 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aiden Markram of South Africa: 371 runs in 8 innings The middle-order batsman has been in some terrific form which has helped his team set up some big totals in the World Cup. His highest score in this World Cup is 106 runs. South Africa plays next against Afghanistan on 10 November in their last league game.

Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa: 366 runs in 8 innings The South African middle-order batsman played some crucial knock and has helped his team to set big totals for his team. His highest score in this World Cup is 133 runs. South Africa plays next against Afghanistan on 10 November in their last league game.

Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan: 359 runs in 7 innings Pakistan who had a dismal outing in the World Cup has found their wicket-keeper batsman scoring runs for them in the middle order. Mohammad Rizwan remained not out on 26 as Pakistan chased down the target of 204 runs in Kolkata. His highest score in this World Cup is 131 not out. Pakistan will play their last league game against England on 11 November {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abdullah Shafique of Pakistan: 336 runs in 7 innings Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique is making most of the chances he got as once again he played a crucial knock of 68 runs against Bangladesh and after Rizwan is the second Pakistan batsman to enter the list of top 10 batsmen with highest runs. His highest score in this World Cup is 113 runs. Pakistan will play their last league game against England on 11 November

