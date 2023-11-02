World Cup 2023 top run-scorers: Virat Kohli jumps to 2nd spot, Rohit Sharma drops to 5; check others on list
World Cup 2023 top run scorers: Quinton de Kock leads the chart scoring 545 runs in seven innings and Virat Kohli jumps to the second place with 442 runs in seven innings. Here is the full list.
As the 33rd match of the ongoing World Cup was played between India and Sri Lanka in Mumbai, Team India's stalwart Virat Kohli jumped to second position in the ongoing World Cup in India. Virat Kohli scored 88 runs in the match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. However, Rohit Sharma could add just four runs before he was bowled by Sri Lanka's Madhushanka.Quinton de Kock leads the chart scoring 545 runs in seven innings.