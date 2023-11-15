World Cup 2023 top run-scorers: Virat Kohli remains in 1st position as Shreyas Iyer jumps to 6th; check others on list
Virat Kohli's knock against New Zealand in the first semi-final has extended the gap with second-placed Quinton de Kock of South Africa.Check other batsmen on the list
Kohli scaled the highest peak in ODI batting and was the centerpiece of India's domination with his third century of this World Cup, scoring 117 off 113 balls with nine fours and two sixes. Virat Kohli (713) also became the highest run-getter in a single edition of World Cup, again surpassing the legendary Tendulkar (623 run in 2003). His knock against the New Zealand has extended the gap with second-placed Quinton de Kock of South Africa.