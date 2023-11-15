Kohli scaled the highest peak in ODI batting and was the centerpiece of India's domination with his third century of this World Cup , scoring 117 off 113 balls with nine fours and two sixes. Virat Kohli (713) also became the highest run-getter in a single edition of World Cup, again surpassing the legendary Tendulkar (623 run in 2003). His knock against the New Zealand has extended the gap with second-placed Quinton de Kock of South Africa.

Here is a look at the top ten batsmen who scored maximum runs at the end of the India-New Zealand semi-final game:

Virat Kohli of India: 711 runs in 10 innings

In 10 matches of this tournament so far, Virat has scored 711 runs at an average of over 101 and a strike rate of over 89. His best score is 117. Virat has scored three centuries and five fifties in 10 innings in this tournament. He is also the highest run-getter in the tournament so far. Virat also has the most amount of runs in a single Cricket World Cup edition, going past Sachin's record of 673 runs in the 2003 edition of the tournament. Virat Kohli will get another final shot to extend the amount of runs scored in the final on 19 November.

Quinton de Kock of South Africa: 591 runs in 9 innings

Quinton de Kock who has scored four centuries in this World Cup is now pushed to the second position in the chart and is one of the main reasons for South Africa's brilliant performance in the World Cup. His highest score in this World Cup is 174 runs. He will next play against Australia on Thursday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the second semi-final of the World Cup.

Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand: 578 runs in 10 innings

The find of the tournament, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra is now third on the list. New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra continued his monumental run at the ICC Cricket World Cup in India, smashing his third ton in the tournament, making him the Kiwi batter with most WC centuries. Ravindra accomplished this record in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Bengaluru. His highest score in this World Cup is 123 not out.

Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand: 552 runs in 9 innings

The middle-order batsmen of New Zealand have provided the team with the much-needed impetus in the middle and played a brilliant inning against India in Dharamshala. His highest score in this World Cup is 134 runs which he scored against India in the semi-final at Wankhedhe in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma of India: 550 runs in 10 innings

Rohit Sharma who has been instrumental in providing India with prolific starts has climbed to number four after playing an excellent innings against England at Lucknow. His highest score in this World Cup is 131 runs. Rohit scored 40 runs in 24 deliveries in the game against South Africa.Rohit Sharma will get another chance to increase his runs in this World Cup tournament as India will be one of the two teams to take part in final of the cricket World Cup 2023.

Shreyas Iyer of India: 526 runs in 10 innings

Shreyas Iyer scored his second consecutive century in the World Cup against the New Zealand in the first semi-final. Shreyas Iyer not only watched Virat Kohli take the crown from his idol, Sachin Tendulkar (49 ODI centuries), from the best seat in the house but he himself made a huge contribution in India raising a mammoth total, albeit his knock of 105 was overshadowed due to the sheer significance of Kohli's milestone mark.

Shreyas Iyer also smashed an unbeaten 128 off 94 balls for his first World Cup ton in a match where all the top-five Indian batsmen went past the fifty mark on a batting-friendly pitch. He raised his hundred -- his fourth in ODI cricket -- off 84 balls and put on 208 runs with Rahul, who hit 102. Rohit Sharma will hope that Shreyas Iyer play a crucial knock in India's final clash on 19 November.

David Warner of Australia: 499 runs in 9 innings

David Warner who has scored a couple of centuries is currently at number two in the list of batsmen who have scored the most number of runs in the World Cup. His highest score in this World Cup is 163 runs. Australia will play against South Africa in the second semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa: 442 runs in 9 innings

The South African middle-order batsman played some crucial knock and has helped his team to set big totals for his team. His highest score in this World Cup is 133 runs. South Africa plays next against Australia on 16 November in the second semi-final of the cricket World Cup.

Mitch Marsh of South Africa: 426 runs in 8 innings

Mitchell Marsh played a 177-run knock from 132 balls to clinch an eight-wicket win against Bangladesh. Marsh has been a top performer for the Kangaroos with the bat, scoring 225 runs in six games at an average of 37.50, including a hundred-and-a-half-century ahead of the game against Bangladesh. Australia will play against South Africa in the second semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Dawid Malan of England: 404 runs in 9 innings

England opening batsman finished with more than 400 runs inspite of team being crushed out in the league round.

