World Cup 2023 top wicket-takers: Mohammed Shami at 1st place, two other Indian bowlers in top 10; check others on list
World Cup 2023 top wicket-takers: Mohammed Shami leads the pack with most wickets in the World Cup followed by Adam Zampa of Australia who is in second place. Check others on the list
India and Australia will play the final of World Cup final on 19 November. Australia won the second semi-final against South Africa and let us take a look at the top wicket-takers in this World Cup ahead of the final clash.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message