India and Australia will play the final of World Cup final on 19 November. Australia won the second semi-final against South Africa and let us take a look at the top wicket-takers in this World Cup ahead of the final clash.

Mohammed Shami of India: 23 Wickets Mohammed Shami made history as he registered the best wickets by an Indian bowler in World Cup history. Shami finished with supreme figures of 7/57, making him the tournament's highest wicket-taker, with 23 from six games at a breathtaking average of 9.13.

Adam Zampa of Australia: 22 Wickets Adam Zampa's two-wicket haul against Bangladesh over the weekend saw him become Australia's most successful spinner at a 50-over World Cup, moving past Brad Hogg's previous mark of 21 wickets at the 2007 tournament in the West Indies.

Dilshan Madushanka of Sri Lanka: 21 Wickets The Sri Lankan pacer was on of the bright spots for Sri Lanka who had an dismal performance at the World Cup.

Gerald Coetzee of South Africa: 20 Wickets Gerald Coetzee played an important role in the South African team after Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the World Cup due to an injury

Jasprit Bumrah of India: 18 Wickets Jasprit Bumrah has added an outswinger to his already lethal armoury since his comeback from injury which saw him taking wickets and also not give away many runs at the start.

Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan: 18 Wickets Pakistan's lead pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is also on top ten list as he took 18 wickets before Pakistan crashed out of semi-final race. Afridi did end up with 18 wickets in nine games but his opening spell lacked venom in the absence of his preferred new-ball partner Naseem.

Marco Jansen of South Africa: 17 Wickets Marco Jansen is another South African bowler who took at regular intervals for South Africa but had a rather two off-days in the game against India and Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja of India: 16 Wickets Ravindra Jadeja forms an important part of India's bowling attack in the middle overs alongwith Kuldeep Yadav.

Mitchell Santner of New Zealand: 16 Wickets Mitchell Santner had a dream run in this World Cup and took 16 wickets but he had a rataher off day against India in the semi-final match.

Haris Rauf of Paksitan: 16 Wickets Haris Rauf became the first Asian bowler to earn the ignominy of giving away 500 runs in the tournament.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

