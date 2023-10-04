Getting a ticket for ICC World Cup 2023 matches is far from easy. Approaching Virat Kohli seems to be a viable option, some people would think.

The ICC World Cup 2023 promises to be a display of extravaganza, not only in terms of cricket but also in the glamour and glitz surrounding the tournament. Every cricket fan in India wants to grab a ticket to watch it live in the stadium.

But, getting a ticket for ICC World Cup 2023 matches is far from easy. That is exactly why some fans who have influential connections expect to get an advantage over others in such scenarios.

When it comes to cricket, there is hardly anyone more "influential" in India than Virat Kohli. It is rather obvious that his friends want to approach him for tickets, which are extremely scarce to get otherwise.

That is the reason Virat Kohli has come up with a message for all his friends who are likely to approach him for World Cup tickets.

"As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls," Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram Stories.

Massive demand for tickets LiveMint earlier reported that tickets for the India vs Pakistan match were selling at as high as ₹56 lakh on Viagogo. In addition, there are many other tickets available in the range between ₹18 and ₹22 lakh.

Viagogo, which claims to be the “world’s largest source of live entertainment tickets", has reportedly sold the South Premium West 2 block at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for over ₹19 lakh.

"After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event," the BCCI later said in a statement.

