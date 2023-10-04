Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli has a message for friends who request tickets, ‘I would humbly…’

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli has a message for friends who request tickets, 'I would humbly…'

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Getting a ticket for ICC World Cup 2023 matches is far from easy. Approaching Virat Kohli seems to be a viable option, some people would think.

Guwahati: India's Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match between India and England, at Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The ICC World Cup 2023 promises to be a display of extravaganza, not only in terms of cricket but also in the glamour and glitz surrounding the tournament. Every cricket fan in India wants to grab a ticket to watch it live in the stadium.

But, getting a ticket for ICC World Cup 2023 matches is far from easy. That is exactly why some fans who have influential connections expect to get an advantage over others in such scenarios.

When it comes to cricket, there is hardly anyone more “influential" in India than Virat Kohli. It is rather obvious that his friends want to approach him for tickets, which are extremely scarce to get otherwise.

That is the reason Virat Kohli has come up with a message for all his friends who are likely to approach him for World Cup tickets.

“As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls," Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram Stories.

Virat Kohli's message for those who want to approach him for World Cup tickets

Massive demand for tickets

LiveMint earlier reported that tickets for the India vs Pakistan match were selling at as high as 56 lakh on Viagogo. In addition, there are many other tickets available in the range between 18 and 22 lakh.

Viagogo, which claims to be the “world’s largest source of live entertainment tickets", has reportedly sold the South Premium West 2 block at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for over 19 lakh.

“After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event," the BCCI later said in a statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST
