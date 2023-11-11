World Cup 2023: Virendra Sehwag lambasts Pakistani fans, ex-cricketers on social media, says 'Sahi mauke par..'
The former Indian opener and cricket legend didn't even mince his world and attacked the Pakistani fans and former cricketers.
Miffed with the Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zaka Ashraf's comments, referring to India as an enemy country and similar incidents, former Indian opener and cricket legend Virendra Shewag lambasted Pakistan cricket fans and ex-cricketers on social media on 11 November.
India's opponent for Semi-final:
Even though Pakistan's hopes were alive for the semi-final, New Zealand will now qualify for the clash against India. Looking at the NRR difference, NZ have (+)0.743 NRR, played 9 matches, and have 10 points.
For Babar Azam's Pakistan, winning against England was not vital and they had to do the impossible. But with defending champions England choosing to bat, Pakistan's hopes for the 2023 World Cup are washed away.
