Miffed with the Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zaka Ashraf's comments, referring to India as an enemy country and similar incidents, former Indian opener and cricket legend Virendra Shewag lambasted Pakistan cricket fans and ex-cricketers on social media on 11 November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Playing against England for their last league match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 on Saturday, Pakistan lost their last hope to secure a semi-final berth as England elected to bat first.

It is known that both the fans and former cricketers of Pakistan have repeatedly blamed the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for using their influence to knock Pakistan out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some even accused the ICC of providing different balls to Indian bowlers, while others alleged that BCCI manipulated the DRS to India's advantage. Despite doing everything, Pakistan are now out of the semi-final race.

Sehwag lambasts fans: Lambasting Pakistan over their bizarre excuses for not doing well in the World Cup, Sehwag took to social media. He didn't even mince his words, and attacked the Pakistani fans and former cricketers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

First, Sehwag reminded them about a little bit of history. He wrote on X, "In the 21st century there have been 6 ODI world cups. In 6 attempts, only once in 2007 did we not qualify for the semi-finals, and have qualified in 5 of the last 6 World Cups. On the other hand, only once have Pakistan qualified for the semis in 6 attempts in 2011."

Hitting back on the allegations of ICC and BCCI of changing balls and pitch, Sehwag then wrote, "And they come up with ridiculous allegations blaming ICC and BCCI of changing balls and pitch. Their Prime Minister mocks us when we lose to another team despite having beaten them," adding, "Upon reaching here, their player posts pictures of enjoying tea in Hyderabad with sarcasm to mock our soldier."

His special anger was against the PCB chief, where the latter referred to India as 'Dushman Mulk'. To this, Sehwag wrote, “The PCB chief on camera refers to our country as Dushman Mulk. And they expect love for their hate. And those preaching classes, that is a two-way street. Jo Achha vyavhar kare uske saath hum bahut hi achhe, aur jo aisa vyavhar kare toh sahi mauke par soot samet lautana is my way. On-field bhi, off-field bhi." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's opponent for Semi-final: Even though Pakistan's hopes were alive for the semi-final, New Zealand will now qualify for the clash against India. Looking at the NRR difference, NZ have (+)0.743 NRR, played 9 matches, and have 10 points.

For Babar Azam's Pakistan, winning against England was not vital and they had to do the impossible. But with defending champions England choosing to bat, Pakistan's hopes for the 2023 World Cup are washed away. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.