World Cup 2023: 'Can't get bigger...,' Why Sourav Ganguly wants Pakistan to reach semi-finals to play India
If India plays against New Zealand or Afghanistan, then the match will take place in at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 15 November. However, if Pakistan qualify, then India will play the semi-final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 16 November.
Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team became the first team to qualify for the World Cup 2023 semi-finals after beating Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
