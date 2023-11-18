Ahead of the ODI World Cup final, Virender Sehwag claimed that India has certain advantages over Australia and in fact, Pat Cummins and Co are a little scared to face Rohit Sharma's men. However, it won't be a ‘one-sided affair’.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag said, "India will surely have an advantage. Australia will be a little scared to face India in the final. To win the World Cup, the only team they wouldn't have wanted to face in the final is India. Also, I don't think that the pitch will make a big difference. It will be a tough contest and won't be a one-sided affair."

Australia, who had a slow start to the World Cup, have seemed to find their mojo back. In the second semi-finals, Australia defeated South Africa by three wickets.

Pointing out their strengths, Sehwag agreed, "The likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Steve Smith were part of the team that won the World Cup final in 2015. They will share their experience of playing in the final with the group. In such a big match, it is important to give it all. Australia is one team that knows how to do that. They don't give up very easily. To beat Australia, you need to play 100 overs of good cricket," Sehwag added.

Players understand the pressure: Rohit Sharma

India are undefeated in 10 matches and will eye their first global trophy in over a decade in front of around 130,000 fans at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the match during a press conference, captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday said his players understand the pressure of being Indian cricketers and remain "calm and composed" for the World Cup final against five-time champions Australia.

"Leading up to every game we have been quite composed, quite calm about what we want to do, because we know how it is outside the environment we have," Rohit told reporters.

"The expectations and the pressure, criticism and everything, so it's important we stick to our strength and what we want to do as a team."

"Inside what they (players) feel I can't tell you, but when they are around the group, everybody seems to be quite relaxed and calm. Being an Indian cricketer you have deal with pressure, that's a given, it's there."

