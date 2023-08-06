Team India is preparing for multiple big tournaments in the coming future and the excitement doesn't stop with ICC World Cup 2023 as next year United States of America and West Indies will host the T20 World Cup. The high-voltage tournaments are coming when Team India is in transformation mode with senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli taking the helm in longer formats, while the management continues experiments in the shorter formats of the game.

Hardik Pandya seems to be the first choice of cricket management when it comes to the captaincy of the T20 team, but in a recent video that went viral on social media, Rohit Sharma cleared that he will remain very much part of the T20 team and doesn't plan on quitting any format of the game. "More than just going and enjoying, there is another reason to come here (in the USA). Because you know the World Cup is coming. In June, there will be the T20 World Cup (2024) happening in this part of the world. So, I'm pretty sure everyone is excited. So yaa, we look forward to that," NDTV quoted Rohit Sharma from the video.

Preference for the younger team

As the performance of Team India dropped significantly in the past few years, the management is experimenting with newer combinations and is promoting young talent in the team. Hardik Pandya has shown exemplary potential in leading the team, especially in the T20 formats, but the recent defeat against West Indies displays various gaps that need to be filled.

The younger Team India still lacks the required experience and we have seen that in the West Indies whenever seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rested. Shubman Gill not making much impact during the West Indies series is another hurdle Team India has to cross ahead of crucial tournaments like Asia Cup 2023 and ICC World Cup 2023.