‘World Cup is coming…’: Rohit Sharma clears air on retirement question from T20 format1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are taking the helm in longer formats but the management continues experiments in the shorter formats of the game
Team India is preparing for multiple big tournaments in the coming future and the excitement doesn't stop with ICC World Cup 2023 as next year United States of America and West Indies will host the T20 World Cup. The high-voltage tournaments are coming when Team India is in transformation mode with senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli taking the helm in longer formats, while the management continues experiments in the shorter formats of the game.
Preference for the younger team
As the performance of Team India dropped significantly in the past few years, the management is experimenting with newer combinations and is promoting young talent in the team. Hardik Pandya has shown exemplary potential in leading the team, especially in the T20 formats, but the recent defeat against West Indies displays various gaps that need to be filled.
The younger Team India still lacks the required experience and we have seen that in the West Indies whenever seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rested. Shubman Gill not making much impact during the West Indies series is another hurdle Team India has to cross ahead of crucial tournaments like Asia Cup 2023 and ICC World Cup 2023.