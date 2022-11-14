T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav features in ICC's team of the tournament2 min read . 10:37 AM IST
- Two players from Pakistan and two from India also make the team, with South Africa, Zimbabwe and New Zealand all represented
Two Indian cricketer figured in the ICC's T20 World Cup 'Team of the Tournament' which comprises players from six different countries, including Pakistan and New Zealand.
India were ousted at the semi-final by the eventual winners of T20 World Cup winners England in which both the openers from England played a crucial role in helping thier team reach the fianls and play against Paksitan.
Here is the list of 12 players selected by ICC for the 'Team of the Tournament'
Four England players make the select XI after a tournament that saw many of the world's best players produce sparkling performances. Two players from Pakistan and two from India also make the team, with South Africa, Zimbabwe and New Zealand all represented.
Alex Hales – England: Alex Hales played two magnificent knocks in the tournament, including an unbeaten 86 from 47 deliveries in the semi-final against India.
Jos Buttler: The England skipper took some time to get going but he played a big part in his team’s winning campaign in the end, producing two match-winning knocks.
Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli finished as the highest run-scorer in this tournament, with 296 runs to his name at a sensational average of 98.66.
Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav entertained everyone with his aggressive batting style throughout the course of the tournament, amassing 239 runs at an incredible strike rate of 189.68.
Glenn Phillips: One of the two players to score a century in this World Cup, Glenn Phillips played a pivotal role in making New Zealand's run to the semi-finals possible.
Sikandar Raza: The veteran all-rounder delivered a brilliant show with both bat and ball. Raza finished as Zimbabwe's highest run-scorer in the tournament.
Shadab Khan: Pakistan’s spin-bowling all-rounder was superb in all facets of the game
Sam Curran: The Player of the Match in the final and the official ICC Player of the Tournament.
Anrich Nortje: A standout performer in South Africa’s occasionally brilliant but ultimately unsuccessfully campaign.
Mark Wood: The fastest bowler at the tournament and a go-to wicket-taker for England.
Shaheen Shah Afridi: Fitness concerns saw Shaheen Shah Afridi ease himself into the tournament, and a setback in the final forced him to be unable to bowl his final two overs.
12th Man: Hardik Pandya: India’s all-round superstar Hardik Pandya had a superb tournament. He took eight wickets in six matches and finished as his team’s third-highest scorer.
