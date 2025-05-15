World Test Championship prize money revealed; check how much India & finalists will take home from 2023-25 cycle

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday revealed the prize money of all the 10 teams in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle which culminates next month with the final between Australia and South Africa at the Lord's from June 11 to 15.

The total prize pool for WTC 2023-25 stands at a whopping USD 5.76 million ( ₹49.27 crore), a substantial growth from the previous cycle. The winners of WTC 2023-25 will pocket USD 3.6 million (a rise of 125%) while the runners-up will get USD 2.1 million (rise of 162.5%).

“The champions will walk away with USD $3.6 million, a significant jump from the USD $1.6 million awarded in both 2021 and 2023 while the runners-up will earn USD $2.16 million, up from USD $800,000,” a statement by the ICC read.

While Australia sealed their place in the WTC 2023-25 final after winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 against India, South Africa topped the standings to become the first team to book a place in the final after wins over Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and a drawn series against India.

With a third place finish, India will take home USD 1.4 million while New Zealand will get USD 1.2 million for their fourth-place finish. ICC chairman Jay Shah took to X to announce the rise in prize money.

“It's exciting to announce that the winner of the #WTC25 Final between South Africa and Australia will earn $3.6M, with the runner-up to receive $2.1M. The increase in prize money exhibits our efforts to prioritize Test cricket and build on momentum from previous WTC cycles. @ICC,” Shah wrote on X.

World Test Championship 2023-25 prize money