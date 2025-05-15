Subscribe

World Test Championship prize money revealed; check how much India & finalists will take home from 2023-25 cycle

Australia and South Africa will play in the final of World Test Championship 2023-25 from June 11 at Lord's. The winner will take home USD 3.6 million along with a Test mace while the runners-up will earn USD 2.16 million.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 May 2025, 02:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Australia are the defending champions of World Test Championship. (X)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday revealed the prize money of all the 10 teams in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle which culminates next month with the final between Australia and South Africa at the Lord's from June 11 to 15.

Advertisement

The total prize pool for WTC 2023-25 stands at a whopping USD 5.76 million ( 49.27 crore), a substantial growth from the previous cycle. The winners of WTC 2023-25 will pocket USD 3.6 million (a rise of 125%) while the runners-up will get USD 2.1 million (rise of 162.5%).

Also Read | Relief for IPL teams; CSA makes U-turn after ‘higher up than me’ discussion

“The champions will walk away with USD $3.6 million, a significant jump from the USD $1.6 million awarded in both 2021 and 2023 while the runners-up will earn USD $2.16 million, up from USD $800,000,” a statement by the ICC read.

While Australia sealed their place in the WTC 2023-25 final after winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 against India, South Africa topped the standings to become the first team to book a place in the final after wins over Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and a drawn series against India.

Advertisement

With a third place finish, India will take home USD 1.4 million while New Zealand will get USD 1.2 million for their fourth-place finish. ICC chairman Jay Shah took to X to announce the rise in prize money.

Also Read | South Africa squad for WTC final against Australia: Lungi Ngidi makes return

“It's exciting to announce that the winner of the #WTC25 Final between South Africa and Australia will earn $3.6M, with the runner-up to receive $2.1M. The increase in prize money exhibits our efforts to prioritize Test cricket and build on momentum from previous WTC cycles. @ICC,” Shah wrote on X.

World Test Championship 2023-25 prize money

PositionTeam Amount in USD 
Winner Australia/South Africa 3,600,000 
Runners-up Australia/South Africa 2,160,000 
Third India 1,440,000 
Fourth New Zealand 1,200,000 
Fifth England   960,000 
Sixth Sri Lanka   840,000 
Seventh Bangladesh   720,000 
Eighth West Indies   600,000 
Ninth Pakistan   480,000 


 

 
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWorld Test Championship prize money revealed; check how much India & finalists will take home from 2023-25 cycle
Read Next Story