Amid Pat Cummins-led Australia playing the third Test with Shan Masood-led Pakistan at Sydney, where Australia seems to dominate the guests, former cricket legend Adam Gilchrist called Pakistan the worst Asian team on Australian soil.

As the Pakistan batting order collapsed like a pack of cards in the second innings, it disappointed Gilchrist, who from the commentary box said Pakistan was the worst Asian Team he had ever seen on Australian soil. He even compared Pakistan with India, which despite tough challenges, won the match in South Africa and have won 2 series in Australia. He asked, 'What has Pakistan won in the last 35 years?" ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2nd Test match was shortest in history of Test cricket; breaks several unwanted records He said, "This is the worst Asian Team I have ever seen on Australian soil, they were in the driver's seat and suddenly you lose 5 wickets in a span of 15 minutes? Their fans were mocking India yesterday but at least they won the match in South Africa and have won 2 series in Australia. What has Pakistan won in the last 35 years?" (Sic)

Looking at the Australia-Pakistan series, Australia won both tests -- first by 360 runs and second by 79 runs. Now they lead the series by 2-0.

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test highlights:

Batting first in the third test, Pakistan scored 313 runs in the first innings, all out at 77.1 overs. Apart from Mohammad Rizwan (88), Aamer Jamal (82), and Agha Salman (53), no other Pakistan batter could cross 35 runs. For the Aussies, skipper Pat Cummins took a fifer, while Mitchell Starc picked 2 wickets. Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Marsh clinched one wicket each.

However, the Australian batting order too struggled and the entire team was packed for 299 in 109.4 overs. Apart from Mitchell Marsh (54), no other Aussie batter could complete his half-century, all thanks to brilliant bowling by Aamer Jamal who picked 6 wickets. Agha Salman took 2 wickets, while Sajid Khan and Mir Hamza clinched one wicket each.

In the second innings, Pakistan lost its momentum from the very beginning and lost 7 wickets, scoring 68 runs in 26 overs. Josh Hazlewood picked 4 wickets, while Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Travis Head took one wicket each. Pakistan have a lead of 82 runs.

