‘Worst team ever’: Netizens react after Ireland's historic 5 wicket win over Pakistan
Ireland defeats Pakistan by 5 wickets in historic T-20 win at Clontarf Cricket Club. Craig Young shines with the ball for Ireland, while Balbirnie's counterattacking innings leads to victory.
Ireland pulled off a historic win by defeating Babar Azam's Pakistan side by 5 wickets at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin, their first T-20 win over Pakistan. Notably, Ireland had only beaten Pakistan once before, in the 2007 50-over World Cup.