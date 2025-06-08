'Would be hugely proud to represent the country....': Australias Webster doing all he can for spot in WTC final playing XI

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Beau Webster is doing everything he can to try winning a spot in the playing eleven for the all-important ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa from June 11 onwards.

Webster made a fine impression in his game, delivering quality overs of pace and spin and playing fine knocks of 57 and 39* during the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India at Sydney and hitting the runs that sealed Australia's first series win against India in Tests since 2014.

However, the return of young all-rounder Cameron Green following a back surgery and his solid form in the County Championship for Gloucestershire means that Webster has some competition for his spot. Having played three Tests, made 150 runs, and taken three wickets, Webster has plenty to prove. Green's availability as a pure batter could also open the door for Webster to feature in the 'Ultimate Test' for the mace.

"I would be hugely proud to represent the country in such a big game," Webster told ICC Digital.

"The boys look forward to this fixture, and the two-year cycles mean there is a lot of cricket to get to this point and being a part of that, I am proud of. I will be doing everything I can to try and play and show everyone what I can do," he added.

Webster got himself some valuable game time in English conditions as he featured in four matches for English county Warwickshire in May, producing 157 runs in four matches, including a fifty and 10 wickets, showing his adjustment to the conditions.

While the battle against world-class Proteas pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen in the WTC final would be a different ball game, Webster feels that his county stint has only helped him improve his game.

"I was lucky enough to play four games for Warwickshire in some different conditions with the Dukes ball," Webster said.

"I think it was only beneficial for both my batting and bowling, and I feel like I am hitting the ball as well as I ever have and hopefully that can continue if I get the nod (against South Africa)," he concluded.

Pat Cummins-led Australia will be looking to retain the mace that they claimed after defeating India in the previous edition of the World Test Championship Final at the Oval in June 2023.

On the other hand, a determined South Africa aims for its first ICC trophy in over two decades, with Temba Bavuma leading the charge.