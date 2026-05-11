Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin said that he would love to see pace veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar being reconsidered for the T20I side again, hailing him for his skills with the new ball and death overs alike.

Bhuvneshwar, at 36, continues to age like fine wine, ending the Sunday on a memorable note with a sensational four-wicket haul and a crucial six towards the end in a tense run chase of 167 runs. The veteran is enjoying a peak very similar to his prime years with his former franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), with 21 scalps in 11 matches at an average of 15.28 and an economy rate of 7.46, with best figures of 4/23.

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Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Match Centre Live', Ashwin said on Bhuvneshwar that he pulled off "proper Test match bowling" on a surface that had something in store for pacers, particularly uneven bounce.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why is Ravichandran Ashwin suggesting Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the T20I side? ⌵ Ravichandran Ashwin wants Bhuvneshwar Kumar reconsidered for the T20I side due to his effectiveness with both the new ball and in death overs, and his ability to hit a crucial six under pressure. Ashwin noted his "proper Test-match bowling" on a challenging surface. 2 What makes Bhuvneshwar Kumar a valuable bowler according to Krunal Pandya? ⌵ Krunal Pandya considers Bhuvneshwar Kumar one of India's best bowlers, highlighting his consistent performance in challenging phases like the powerplay and death overs. He also praised Bhuvneshwar's crucial cameo with the bat. 3 How did Bhuvneshwar Kumar perform against MI in the recent match? ⌵ Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, taking 4 wickets for 23 runs. He also contributed a crucial six in the final over to help RCB secure a last-ball win. 4 What is Krunal Pandya's assessment of the pitch and his batting performance? ⌵ Krunal Pandya described the wicket as tricky and two-paced, making batting challenging for all batters. He felt his knock was special due to the pressure and the crucial nature of the win, especially after his team lost early wickets. 5 What are Mahela Jayawardene's thoughts on MI's season and the final over? ⌵ Mahela Jayawardene called MI's season 'disappointing' due to a lack of consistency. He explained that an inexperienced bowler, Raj Angad Bawa, bowled the final over because experienced bowlers had completed their quotas, and Raj had shown promise in training.

"Hashtag 'BringBackBhuvi', I would love to see him being considered for the T20I side. Tick with the new ball, able to complete the death overs nicely, and if you need a six under pressure, he is hammering that as well in the toughest part of the ground. That was proper Test-match bowling after he realised there was something in the surface. He keeps testing you as an opening batter," he said.

Bhuvneshwar last played an international match for India during the T20WC 2022 semifinal against England at Adelaide, which India lost by 10 wickets. He is India's seventh-highest T20I wicket-taker, with 90 scalps in 87 innings at an average of 23.10 and an economy rate of 6.96, with three four-fers and two five-fors, with best figures of 5/4.

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Ashwin pointed to his dismissal of MI opener Rohit Sharma with a knuckleball, which went straight into the hands of Jitesh Sharma behind the stumps. He also hailed all-rounder Krunal Pandya's counter-attacking 73 in 46 that kept RCB's messy 167 run chase together, calling it "proper pressure management".

"And later on, he (Bhuvneshwar) was selfless enough to execute the yorker when he could have gone for a fourth wicket. Extremely happy for him. With Krunal Pandya-- we know HR managers and project managers, but that was proper 'pressure management'. If you need one, please dial K for Krunal Pandya," he added.

After what was largely a lucky escape for RCB, Ashwin said that they do not look "deep in trouble" but were desperate to win the game. He pointed out a couple of areas of concern, one being the poor form of Romario Shepherd, who made the run-chase even more tense with an 11-ball four-run knock towards the end. The all-rounder feels that the management can be a bit more patient with him.

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"A win in this game means RCB are on a roll yet again. They can really start putting the foot to the accelerator now and move ahead strongly in the tournament. However, they do have an area or two of concern. I think it is very easy to look at Romario Shepherd and wonder whether you potentially replace him with somebody else and explore other options," he said.

"But when you know what Romario Shepherd is capable of, and when you have the luxury of defending a title while sitting pretty at the top of the table as the coaching staff, I would be thinking, 'If Romario Shepherd comes off, and if he turns it on a big day, I would have invested correctly in backing him.' So, they have got that luxury, and I think they can afford to stay a bit more patient with him," he signed off.

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This season, Romario has scored just 83 runs in seven innings at an average of 20.75 and a strike rate of 125.75, with a best score of 23* and taken just six wickets at an average of almost 40 and economy rate touching almost 12.

Coming to the match, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision seemed to pay off when MI sank to 28/3 within the powerplay courtesy of a Bhuvneshwar masterclass. However, Naman Dhir (47 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (57 in 42, with three fours and two sixes) built the innings with an 82-run stand, taking MI to 166/7 in 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar (4/23) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, with Josh Hazlewood (1/33) and Romario Shepherd (1/18 in three overs) also chipping in useful overs with the ball.

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During the chase, RCB lost Virat Kohli (0) for a second successive golden duck and eventually sank to 39/3, with Deepak Chahar (2/33) dictating the game. However, Krunal built a 55-run stand with Jacob Bethell (26 in 27 balls, with two fours) and another useful 38-run stand with Jitesh Sharma (18), reaching a brilliant counter-attacking fifty. However, Corbin Bosch (4/26) and Allah Ghazanfar (1/33) pulled off things with crucial wickets, removing Krunal as well, reducing RCB to 149/7 in 18 overs.

Romario Shepherd (4 in 11 balls) struggled against Jasprit Bumrah (0/20), leaving RCB with 12 to get in the final over. A flurry of extras from Raj Angad Bawa and a six from Bhuvneshwar helped ease the pressure despite Romario's dismissal, and RCB secured a last-ball win, with Rasikh Salam Dar (3*) hitting the winning runs.

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