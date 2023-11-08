‘Wounded lion most dangerous’: Memes galore on X as Maxwell hits epic double century despite in pain
Australia vs Afghanistan: Cricket fans react to Maxwell's performance with memes comparing him to The Undertaker and a wounded lion.
Australia vs Afghanistan: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell smashed a historic double century that helped Aussies script a miraculous win over Afghanistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. His epic show by smashing an unbeaten 201* in 128 balls, with 21 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of over 157 on Tuesday brought Team Australia qualify for semi-final.