Australia vs Afghanistan: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell smashed a historic double century that helped Aussies script a miraculous win over Afghanistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. His epic show by smashing an unbeaten 201* in 128 balls, with 21 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of over 157 on Tuesday brought Team Australia qualify for semi-final. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Australia joined India and South Africa in the last four and damaged Afghanistan's unlikely bid to reach the semifinals.

After the match, Glenn Maxwell said his entire body was in pain and that he almost retired during an epic match-winning double century. Maxwell was experiencing excruciating cramping. There was a point when he gave way in excruciating pain, limping between the wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maxwell admitted discussing with Australian physio Nick Jones whether he should retire after his body gave up and he sank to the ground while on 147 and with 55 runs still needed to win.

"It was a strange one, because I was cramping in one of my toes, which was sort of going up the front of my shin. And then as I set off to try and get down the other end, I cramped in that calf as well," he told Australian media.

"So I was cramping both sides of my lower leg. And as I went 'Oh no, I'm cramping,' I cramped in my left hamstring at the same time. So I was like, 'I've got both legs.' And then I had a back spasm when I hit the ground. "So I was just like full body just in pain." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Witnessing his astonishing performance, cricket fans on social media expressed their reactions through memes with some calling comparing him with The Undertaker. Some also drew parallels between Maxwell and a wounded lion, calling him dangerous.

Check memes here:

