WPL 2023: All-round Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets

WPL 2023: All-round Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets3 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:18 PM IST
- Yastika Bhatia scored the highest with 41 runs as Mumbai Indians chased down a target of 106 runs in 15 overs while Hayley Matthews slammed 32 and Nat Sciver-Brunt scored an unbeaten 23
Mumbai Indians put an all-round performance to beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 match here at DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×