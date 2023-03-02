WPL 2023: BCCI announces free entry for women as tournament begins from 4 March
- In continuation of the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) efforts to increase audience attendance in women's games, entry is kept free for women and girls
The stage is set for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) which will kick off on 4 March. The tournament's first match will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. In continuation of the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) efforts to increase audience attendance in women's games, entry is kept free for women and girls.
