The stage is set for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) which will kick off on 4 March. The tournament's first match will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. In continuation of the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) efforts to increase audience attendance in women's games, entry is kept free for women and girls.

The price of tickets is also nominal for males ranging from 100 to 400 in accordance with the seating. The tickets are available on the BookMyShow application which is BCCI's official ticketing partner. Free entry for women will only be allowed for those who have registered before Saturday (match day) and without registration or a confirmed ticket entry will not be allowed in the stadium.

BCCI is making several efforts to ensure more attendance in women's games and build wider interest. During the recent India-Australia Women's T20 series, the entry for women was kept free while the prices for men were also nominal.

During the opening ceremony, performances from celebrities like Bollywood actresses Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani, and Punjabi singer AP Dhillon are expected.

In the tournament's inaugural season, five teams including Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, and UP Warriorz will clash to become the ultimate champion. The matches will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

BCCI announced that the first year of the league will be under the central management and will feature three primary sponsors, namely Dream11, Ceat Tyres, and Amul.

On 4 March, WPL 2023 will commence with its opening ceremony at 5:30 pm. People who plan to attend the event in person can access the venue from 4 pm onwards. The Sports18 Network will broadcast the ceremony live, and those who prefer to watch it via online streaming can do so on JioCinema.