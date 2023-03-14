WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals beat RCB by 6 wickets

This is winless RCB's fifth defeat on the trot.

Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in their Women's Premier League match here on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in their Women's Premier League match here on Monday.

This is winless RCB's fifth defeat on the trot.

This is winless RCB's fifth defeat on the trot. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 14 Days Free Trial

Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 150 for four after being sent into bat by DC skipper Meg Lanning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In reply, DC completed the chase in 19.4 overs. Alice Capsey blazed away to a 24-ball 38 after the early loss of Shafali Verma, while Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with 32 in 28 deliveries, before Jess Jonassen slammed 29 in 15 balls.

Australian Ellyse Perry top-scored for RCB with an unbeaten 67 off 52 balls. Perry hit four fours and five sixes. Richa Ghosh smashed 37 in just 16 balls with three sixes and as many fours, boosting RCB's run rate in the back-10.

Shikha Pandey picked up three wickets for DC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 150/4 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 67 not out, Richa Ghosh 37; Shikha Pandey 3/23). {{name}} {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

Delhi Capitals: 154/4 in 19.4 overs (Alice Capsey 38, Jemimah Rodrigues 32, Marizanne Kapp 32 not out, Jess Jonassen 29 not out; Asha Shobana 2/27). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.