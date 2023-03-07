WPL 2023: MI demolish RCB by 9 wickets to clinch second straight win

WPL 2023: MI demolish RCB by 9 wickets to clinch second straight win4 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 01:27 AM IST
The win helped MI strengthen its hold at the top of the points table with two wins in two matches, with a total of four points. RCB is at the fourth position and are yet to earn a point.
All-round performance from Hayley Matthews and fifty from Nat-Sciver Brunt helped Mumbai Indians (MI) crush Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at Brabourne Stadium on Monday.
