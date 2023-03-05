WPL 2023: Shafali, Lanning guide Delhi Capitals to 60-run win over RCB2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 07:17 PM IST
- Chasing the mammoth 224, the Smriti Mandhana-led side were restricted to 163 for eight in 20 overs
Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning slammed attacking fifties, while left-arm pace bowler Tara Norris grabbed a five-wicket haul as Delhi Capitals thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs in their Women's Premier League opener, here on Sunday.
