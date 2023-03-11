Marizanne Kapp went on a rampage and troubled GG bowlers with her accuracy and on point line and length. Sabbhineni Meghana (0) was the first one to go on the second ball of the inning. Laura Wolvaardt, who was signed as a replacement batter for injured skipper Beth Mooney, had a disastrous WPL debut as she could score only one run in two balls. GG was 9/2.