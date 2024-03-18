Losing the final of a major tournament is never easy and that too for the second time. But the Delhi Capitals women's team, even after a second successive WPL final loss, got together to celebrate a memorable campaign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They were beaten by Mumbai Indians in the first Women's Premier League season in 2023 and, on Sunday lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, to sum up a rather successful season, the entire team enjoyed a pre-match snacking session in Delhi.

Looking at the stats, Delhi Capitals women won 8 out of 12 matches played in the WPL 2024. The DC emerged as the team with the most wins – six out of eight matches – and the first team to qualify for the final.

However, RCB was better on the night of the final and snatched away the dream from DC to win the trophy.

Despite this, it did not dampen the spirits of the DC players and they went on to enjoy a drink or two of sodas, and soft drinks and celebrated a year they would fondly remember. The post was shared by all-rounder Marizanne Kapp of Australia on Instagram.

WPL final 2024: On Sunday, the WPL 2024 final turned out to be a one-sided affair at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

After winning the toss, captain Meg Lanning led DC could hardly manage to score 113 in 18.3 overs after all of its wickets fell.

While Smriti Mandhana-led RCB remained calm and composed while chasing 114 runs. Openers Smriti Mandhana (31) and Sophie Devine (32) gave a good start, with Ellyse Perry (35*) and Richa Ghosh (17*) wrapped it up as RCB reached 115/2 in 19.3 overs, winning by eight wickets.

