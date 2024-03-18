Hello User
WPL 2024: Check how much cash RCB, DC took home as Smriti Mandhana won first T20 trophy for Bangalore

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched their first T20 trophy by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in a close match. Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry played crucial roles in RCB's victory as they chased down 114 runs.

New Delhi, Mar 17 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's captain Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Molineux celebrate the wicket of Shafali Verma during the final match against Delhi Capitals Women in the Women's Premier League 2024, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won their first T20 trophy last night, and it was the “Superwomen" who did it by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC).

This win came in a tight match where Smriti Mandhana’s team chased down 114 runs. Skipper Mandhana (31 off 39 balls) and Ellyse Perry (35* off 37) played a major role in the victory.

DC were 64/0 at one point. They moved to 64/3 at no time as Sophie Molineux’s left-arm orthodox bowling claimed three wickets in the same over. The Australian bowling all-rounder was eventually declared the Player of the Match for her breakthrough over in the cricket match.

Shreyanka Patil turned the game into a challenging feat for Delhi, securing four wickets for just 12 runs. Together with Molineux, they dismissed Delhi for 113.

RCB looked in charge from the very beginning of their batting innings. New Zealand batter Sophie Devine’s 32 off 27 balls gave them a quick start.

Mandhana looked steady on the other side. The match did reach the final over though. Richa Ghosh’s quick 17 off 14 balls, along with Perry’s knock, took Bangalore home.

WPL 2024: Cash rewards

Perry scored 347 runs in nine matches. The Australian batter hit two 50s and finished with an average of 69.40. She won the Orange Cap and received a prize of 5 lakh.

Patil, too, was rewarded with 5 lakh for winning the Purple Cap as the leading wicket-taker with 13 dismissals in the tournament.

RCB, for their first T20 trophy, were awarded a grand prize of 6 crore. Delhi fell short in the final but did not go home empty-handed. They were given 3 crore.

