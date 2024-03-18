Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched their first T20 trophy by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in a close match. Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry played crucial roles in RCB's victory as they chased down 114 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won their first T20 trophy last night, and it was the “Superwomen" who did it by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This win came in a tight match where Smriti Mandhana’s team chased down 114 runs. Skipper Mandhana (31 off 39 balls) and Ellyse Perry (35* off 37) played a major role in the victory.

Watch: Virat Kohli calls RCB 'Superwomen' in special video after WPL 2024 win DC were 64/0 at one point. They moved to 64/3 at no time as Sophie Molineux’s left-arm orthodox bowling claimed three wickets in the same over. The Australian bowling all-rounder was eventually declared the Player of the Match for her breakthrough over in the cricket match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shreyanka Patil turned the game into a challenging feat for Delhi, securing four wickets for just 12 runs. Together with Molineux, they dismissed Delhi for 113.

Also Read: RCB women win maiden WPL 2024 title; Netizens say ‘Finally, Ee Sala Cup Namde’. Check all reactions here RCB looked in charge from the very beginning of their batting innings. New Zealand batter Sophie Devine’s 32 off 27 balls gave them a quick start.

Mandhana looked steady on the other side. The match did reach the final over though. Richa Ghosh’s quick 17 off 14 balls, along with Perry’s knock, took Bangalore home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WPL 2024: Cash rewards Perry scored 347 runs in nine matches. The Australian batter hit two 50s and finished with an average of 69.40. She won the Orange Cap and received a prize of ₹5 lakh.

Also Read: WPL final 2024: Shreyanka Patil shines as RCB defeat DC to clinch championship; Delhi loses 2nd consecutive finals Patil, too, was rewarded with ₹5 lakh for winning the Purple Cap as the leading wicket-taker with 13 dismissals in the tournament.

RCB, for their first T20 trophy, were awarded a grand prize of ₹6 crore. Delhi fell short in the final but did not go home empty-handed. They were given ₹3 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

