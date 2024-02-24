WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Vice Captain Jemimah Rodrigues has showered praise on Mumbai Indian's S Sajana who sealed a four-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2024 season opener on Friday.

Speaking about Sajana, Rodrigues said that, the debutant who lost almost everything in the Kerala floods delivered an exceptional finish with a six when her team needed 5 runs off 1 ball. “What a story and more over what a player," she said. A game that could easily be deemed as one of the ages, saw MI needing a six to win the game, Sajana on her first delivery of the night, struck the ball sweetly with sheer power to win the game for MI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium yesterday. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan sets vibe before WPL kick-off: Hugs Sourav Ganguly, drops iconic line ‘bade bade deshon mein…’ | Video Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rodrigues said, “The result was not what we hoped for but what a finish by Sajju the debutant! Comes from a humble background, lost almost everything in the Kerala floods, walks in when the team requires 1 ball 5 runs and hits an effortless six! What a story and more over what a player!"

While Alice Capsey struck 75 and even proved to be a class act with the ball, however, it was Sajana who stole the show with a single hit on the final ball.

In the match, Delhi Capitals struck early with Marizanne Kapp removing dangerous Hayley Matthews for a two-ball duck. However, MI didn't let their heads drop. MI finished the powerplay with a score of 50/1 but DC bounced back immediately with Arundhati Reddy dismissing Nat Sciver-Brunt (19) before her innings could take flight.

Yastika (57) raised her bat after completing her half-century but lost her wicket moments after as Reddy struck once again to bag her second wicket of the night. Harmanpreet and Amelia Kerr added 44 runs, but Shikha Pandey used her experience to break their partnership. She breached Kerr's defence to end her time on the crease for a score of 24. With two overs left, MI needed 22 runs to get across the finishing line.

On the final ball of the second last over, Harmanpreet sent the ball flying into the stands to complete her fifty and bring the equation down to 12 runs in 6 balls. Skipper Meg Lanning handed the ball to Alice Capsey to see off the game for DC. She struck on the first ball and claimed Pooja Vastrakar's wicket.

Harmanpreet picked up a boundary to bring down the equation to 5 runs in 2 balls. With six needed to win the game, Sajana on her first delivery of the night, struck the ball to win the game for MI.

(With ANI inputs)

