WPL 2024: Full schedule, fixture, teams, format and squads. Check all details

The second edition of the Women's Premier League, women's T20 cricket tournament, is all set to commence on February 23, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced earlier on 24 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The marquee tournament will begin on 23 February and conclude on 17 March, comprising 22 matches – 20 league matches, an eliminator match, and the final. All matches will start at 7.30 pm IST.

All matches until March 4 will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and the remaining matches will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first match will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year's finalists, Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz are competing for the WOPL 2024 this year.

Women Premier League (WPL) 2024 Full Schedule: February 23- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

February 24- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru

February 25- Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru

February 26 – UP Warriors vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

February 27 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru

February 28 – Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru

February 29 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

March 1 – UP Warriors vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru

March 2 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru

March 3 – Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

March 4 – UP Warriors vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru

March 5 – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

March 6 – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

March 7 – UP Warriors vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

March 8 – Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriors in Delhi

March 9 – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

March 10 – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi

March 11 – Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriors in Delhi

March 12 – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

March 13 – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi

March 15 – Eliminator in Delhi

March 17 – Final in Delhi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WPL 2024: Teams And Squads: Delhi Capitals:

Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shefali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

Gujarat Giants: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan

Mumbai Indians:

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

UP Warriorz: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell (withdrawn, replaced by Chamari Athapaththu), Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana

With inputs from agencies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!