Amid the second season of Women's Premier League underway, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer Shreyanka Patil received a marriage proposal from a fan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

The incident took place while RCB was playing against Gujarat Giants. In the seventh over of the RCB innings, the camera showed a fan who was holding a sign that read - "Will you marry me Shreyanka Patil". Following this, the RCB players could not control their reaction and they could be seen smiling. ALSO READ: WPL 2024 RCB vs GG Score Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 8 wickets Sharing the image, a social media user Tanuj Singh wrote, “Marriage proposal for Shreyanka Patil and RCB’s players laughing in the dressing room."

RCB vs GT:

Meanwhile, RCB went on to win the match by eight wickets, all thanks to Smriti Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana. Mandhana played a fiery knock, scoring 43 from 27 balls with a strike rate of 159.26, while Meghana played a 36-run knock from 28 balls with a strike rate of 128.57.Perry hit four fours and powered RCB to 110/2 and sealed a second consecutive win in the T20 tournament.

With agency inputs.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!