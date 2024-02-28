 WPL 2024: RCB cricketer Shreyanka Patil gets marriage proposal from fan, pic goes viral | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 28 2024 15:59:21
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 957.75 -0.52%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.75 -2.36%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,408.15 -0.87%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 279.55 -4.43%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 408.60 -0.62%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  WPL 2024: RCB cricketer Shreyanka Patil gets marriage proposal from fan, pic goes viral
BackBack

WPL 2024: RCB cricketer Shreyanka Patil gets marriage proposal from fan, pic goes viral

Livemint

The incident took place while RCB was playing against Gujarat Giants.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Shreyanka Patil bowls a delivery during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI)Premium
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Shreyanka Patil bowls a delivery during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI)

Amid the second season of Women's Premier League underway, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer Shreyanka Patil received a marriage proposal from a fan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

The incident took place while RCB was playing against Gujarat Giants.

In the seventh over of the RCB innings, the camera showed a fan who was holding a sign that read - "Will you marry me Shreyanka Patil".

Following this, the RCB players could not control their reaction and they could be seen smiling.

ALSO READ: WPL 2024 RCB vs GG Score Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 8 wickets

Sharing the image, a social media user Tanuj Singh wrote, “Marriage proposal for Shreyanka Patil and RCB’s players laughing in the dressing room."

RCB vs GT:

Meanwhile, RCB went on to win the match by eight wickets, all thanks to Smriti Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana. Mandhana played a fiery knock, scoring 43 from 27 balls with a strike rate of 159.26, while Meghana played a 36-run knock from 28 balls with a strike rate of 128.57.Perry hit four fours and powered RCB to 110/2 and sealed a second consecutive win in the T20 tournament.

With agency inputs.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 28 Feb 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App