WPL 2024: RCB cricketer Shreyanka Patil gets marriage proposal from fan, pic goes viral
The incident took place while RCB was playing against Gujarat Giants.
Amid the second season of Women's Premier League underway, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer Shreyanka Patil received a marriage proposal from a fan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.
RCB vs GT:
Meanwhile, RCB went on to win the match by eight wickets, all thanks to Smriti Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana. Mandhana played a fiery knock, scoring 43 from 27 balls with a strike rate of 159.26, while Meghana played a 36-run knock from 28 balls with a strike rate of 128.57.Perry hit four fours and powered RCB to 110/2 and sealed a second consecutive win in the T20 tournament.
With agency inputs.
