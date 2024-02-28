Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  WPL 2024: RCB cricketer Shreyanka Patil gets marriage proposal from fan, pic goes viral

WPL 2024: RCB cricketer Shreyanka Patil gets marriage proposal from fan, pic goes viral

Livemint

  • The incident took place while RCB was playing against Gujarat Giants.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Shreyanka Patil bowls a delivery during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Amid the second season of Women's Premier League underway, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer Shreyanka Patil received a marriage proposal from a fan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

The incident took place while RCB was playing against Gujarat Giants.

In the seventh over of the RCB innings, the camera showed a fan who was holding a sign that read - "Will you marry me Shreyanka Patil".

Following this, the RCB players could not control their reaction and they could be seen smiling.

ALSO READ: WPL 2024 RCB vs GG Score Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 8 wickets

Sharing the image, a social media user Tanuj Singh wrote, “Marriage proposal for Shreyanka Patil and RCB’s players laughing in the dressing room."

RCB vs GT:

Meanwhile, RCB went on to win the match by eight wickets, all thanks to Smriti Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana. Mandhana played a fiery knock, scoring 43 from 27 balls with a strike rate of 159.26, while Meghana played a 36-run knock from 28 balls with a strike rate of 128.57.Perry hit four fours and powered RCB to 110/2 and sealed a second consecutive win in the T20 tournament.

With agency inputs.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!