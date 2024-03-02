The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is expected to experience an electrifying encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women and Mumbai Indians (MI) Women. The RCB vs MI match will take place on Saturday, March 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB vs MI: Performances so far Both teams have played three cricket matches each in this tournament so far. Both have won two and lost one. While both the teams have 3 points each, RCB are ahead in the Net Run Rate (NRR). Their NRR is +0.705 while MI are far behind at -0.182.

RCB Women, who'll be enjoying the home advantage, have been a formidable force. They are, however, coming from a defeat against Delhi Capitals. MI Women, on the other hand, also started strong with wins in their first two games but stumbled in their last match against UP Warriorz in the absence of their captain, Harmanpreet Kaur.

Key players to watch Key players to watch include RCB's Smriti Mandhana and MI's Harmanpreet Kaur. Their leadership and batting prowess are crucial for their respective teams. Other notable players are Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry for RCB. Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews are likely to play key roles for MI.

Pitch report The pitch at Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to favour the batters, promising a high-scoring game. Weather conditions are unlikely to disrupt play. As such, the team batting second might have an advantage due to the expected dew later in the evening.

WPL Points Table 2024 Five out of six teams playing WPL 2024, barring Gujarat Giants, have 4 points each. GG are yet to claim any points. DC, with an NRR of +1.271, are leading the table. RCB are at number 2 while MI are number 4. UPW, with an NRR of +0.211, are at number 3. With close contests ahead, the scenario may change at any time for any team.

RCB vs MI: When and how to watch The RCB vs MI match will be played at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM. The WPL 2024 match will be available for live streaming on JioCinema. Viewers in India can catch the action live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels.

