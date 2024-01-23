 WPL 2024: T20 league to begin from 23 Feb, final on 17 March. Check full schedule | Mint
WPL 2024: T20 league to begin from 23 Feb, final on 17 March. Check full schedule

 Livemint

WPL 2024: The curtain raiser match in Bengaluru will witness the repeat of last year's final as defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to take on the WPL 2023 runners-up Delhi Capitals

WPL teams captains pose with the trophy during the Women's Premier League's inauguration (PTI)Premium
WPL teams captains pose with the trophy during the Women's Premier League's inauguration (PTI)

The second edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is all set to begin on 23 February at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, and the final match will be played on 17 March at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The curtain raiser match in Bengaluru will witness the repeat of last year's final as defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to take on the WPL 2023 runners-up Delhi Capitals.

WPL 2024 will see the participation of five teams, namely Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz. The matches scheduled until March 4 are set to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while the remaining fixtures of the tournament will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

WPL 2024: Full schedule

DateMatchVenue
February 23Mumbai Indians vs Delhi CapitalsM Chinnaswamy Stadium
February 24Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP WarriorzM Chinnaswamy Stadium
February 25Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai IndiansM Chinnaswamy Stadium
February 26UP Warriorz vs Delhi CapitalsM Chinnaswamy Stadium
February 27Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat GiantsM Chinnaswamy Stadium
February 28Mumbai Indians vs UP WarriorzM Chinnaswamy Stadium
February 29Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi CapitalsM Chinnaswamy Stadium
March 1UP Warriorz vs Gujarat GiantsM Chinnaswamy Stadium
March 2Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai IndiansM Chinnaswamy Stadium
March 3Gujarat Giants vs Delhi CapitalsM Chinnaswamy Stadium
March 4UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers BangaloreM Chinnaswamy Stadium
March 5Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai IndiansArun Jaitley Stadium
March 6Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers BangaloreArun Jaitley Stadium
March 7UP Warriorz vs Mumbai IndiansArun Jaitley Stadium
March 8Delhi Capitals vs UP WarriorzArun Jaitley Stadium
March 9Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat GiantsArun Jaitley Stadium
March 10Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers BangaloreArun Jaitley Stadium
March 11Gujarat Giants vs UP WarriorzArun Jaitley Stadium
March 12Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers BangaloreArun Jaitley Stadium
March 13Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat GiantsArun Jaitley Stadium
March 15EliminatorArun Jaitley Stadium
March 17FinalArun Jaitley Stadium

In total, there will be 22 matches in WPL 2024 with no double headers. Like the Indian Premier League (IPL), the team at the top of the points table will directly enter the finals while the other two teams will play the Eliminator to qualify for the final game on 17 March.

In the WPL 2024 auctions, India's Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped player as she went to Gujarat Giants for 2 crore. The other high-profile purchases include Australia's Annabel Sutherland ( 2 crore), who will play for Delhi Capitals in WPL 2024. Mumbai Indians bought South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail for 1.2 crore after an intense bidding war with Gujarat Giants.

Published: 23 Jan 2024, 03:39 PM IST
