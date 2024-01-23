WPL 2024: T20 league to begin from 23 Feb, final on 17 March. Check full schedule
WPL 2024: The curtain raiser match in Bengaluru will witness the repeat of last year's final as defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to take on the WPL 2023 runners-up Delhi Capitals
The second edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is all set to begin on 23 February at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, and the final match will be played on 17 March at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The curtain raiser match in Bengaluru will witness the repeat of last year's final as defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to take on the WPL 2023 runners-up Delhi Capitals.