The second edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is all set to begin on 23 February at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, and the final match will be played on 17 March at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The curtain raiser match in Bengaluru will witness the repeat of last year's final as defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to take on the WPL 2023 runners-up Delhi Capitals.

WPL 2024 will see the participation of five teams, namely Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz. The matches scheduled until March 4 are set to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while the remaining fixtures of the tournament will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

WPL 2024: Full schedule

Date Match Venue February 23 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 24 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 25 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 26 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 27 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 28 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz M Chinnaswamy Stadium February 29 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 1 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 3 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 4 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore M Chinnaswamy Stadium March 5 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Arun Jaitley Stadium March 6 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Arun Jaitley Stadium March 7 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Arun Jaitley Stadium March 8 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Arun Jaitley Stadium March 9 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Arun Jaitley Stadium March 10 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Arun Jaitley Stadium March 11 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Arun Jaitley Stadium March 12 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Arun Jaitley Stadium March 13 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Arun Jaitley Stadium March 15 Eliminator Arun Jaitley Stadium March 17 Final Arun Jaitley Stadium

In total, there will be 22 matches in WPL 2024 with no double headers. Like the Indian Premier League (IPL), the team at the top of the points table will directly enter the finals while the other two teams will play the Eliminator to qualify for the final game on 17 March.

In the WPL 2024 auctions, India's Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped player as she went to Gujarat Giants for ₹2 crore. The other high-profile purchases include Australia's Annabel Sutherland ( ₹2 crore), who will play for Delhi Capitals in WPL 2024. Mumbai Indians bought South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail for ₹1.2 crore after an intense bidding war with Gujarat Giants.

