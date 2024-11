WPL 2025 Retention: Complete list of retained, released players by all five franchises

Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have managed to retain their core group of players on Thursday ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have let go their hattrick star Issy Wong from England while RCB have also released England captain Heather Knight. Since this is not a mega auction, the teams retained as much as they could. Among other big names to have been released are Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav and Lea Tahuhu. Each team can have a maximum of 18 players, including six overseas names. The auction purse for each team is ₹18 crore. The WPL 2025 auction is scheduled to take place in December. The WPL 2025 auction dates and venue are yet to be announced.