The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the full schedule for the much-awaited TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, informing the third edition of the world's premier women's T20 league will be held in four cities – Baroda, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

According to the press statement, the tournament will kick off on 14th February at the newly built BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The opening match will take between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG).

The Vadodara stadium will host a total of six matches before the action shifts to Bengaluru, as RCB will face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 21 February. Bengaluru will host a total of eight WPL matches from 21 February to 1 March, with break on 23 February.

After this, the matches will shift to Lucknow, which will make its debut as a WPL venue this season. The matches in Lucknow's Ekana Stadium will host a total of four matches between 3 March to 9 March, with a break on 4th and 5th March.

The last leg of the WPL will take place in Mumbai. The iconic Cricket Club of India (CCI) will host the last two league matches, an eliminator match (14 March) and the adrenaline-filled final on 15 March.

