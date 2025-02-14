WPL 2025 schedule: Women’s Premier League 2025 kicks off today; check full list of matches

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 kicks off on February 14. This is the third season of the cricket league. Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, won the first season. The winning team for the second season was Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Smriti Mandhana.

Gujarat Giants will play against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in the opening match. Giants will enjoy the home advantage as the match will take place in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Five teams are participating in WPL 2025. Except for the Giants and the RCB, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and UP Warriorz will also participate. The entire season will consist of 22 matches. The final will take place on March 15 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Advertisement

The BCCI plans to share 80% of competition profits with franchise owners for the first five years. In the next five seasons, franchises will receive 60%. From Season 11 to 15, the share will be 50%.

Also, 80% of revenue from central licensing rights will go to franchises. Teams can also earn money through merchandise, ticket sales and advertising.

WPL records Meg Lanning (DC) holds the record for the most runs in the league with 676. The highest individual score is by Sophie Devine (RCB), who scored 99 against GG on 18 March 2023. Nobody has scored a century in WPL so far.

Advertisement

Also Read | Huge setback for RCB as star all-rounder takes break from cricket immediately

The highest partnership stands at 162 runs, achieved by Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning (DC) against RCB. Verma also hit the most sixes (33) while Meg Lanning has the most fifties (6).

Sophie Ecclestone (UPW) holds the most wickets (27) while Ellyse Perry (RCB) registered the best bowling figures of 6/15 against MI.

Richa Ghosh (RCB) has the most dismissals as a wicket-keeper (22) while Radha Yadav (DC) took the most catches (12). Delhi Capitals recorded the highest total (223/2) while Gujarat Giants had the lowest (64).

Advertisement

WPL 2025 full schedule