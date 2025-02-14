WPL 2025 schedule: Women’s Premier League 2025 kicks off today; check full list of matches

The Women's Premier League 2025 starts on February 14, featuring five teams. Gujarat Giants will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match. A total of 22 matches will be played, with the final on March 15. BCCI plans to share profits and revenue with franchises.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published14 Feb 2025, 02:40 PM IST
Advertisement
WPL 2025 schedule: Women Premier League 2025 kicks off today; check full list of matches(Instagram/wplt20)

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 kicks off on February 14. This is the third season of the cricket league. Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, won the first season. The winning team for the second season was Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Smriti Mandhana.

Gujarat Giants will play against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in the opening match. Giants will enjoy the home advantage as the match will take place in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Also Read | GG vs RCB Live Streaming, WPL 2025: When and where to watch the first match

Five teams are participating in WPL 2025. Except for the Giants and the RCB, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and UP Warriorz will also participate. The entire season will consist of 22 matches. The final will take place on March 15 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Advertisement

The BCCI plans to share 80% of competition profits with franchise owners for the first five years. In the next five seasons, franchises will receive 60%. From Season 11 to 15, the share will be 50%.

Also, 80% of revenue from central licensing rights will go to franchises. Teams can also earn money through merchandise, ticket sales and advertising.

WPL records

Meg Lanning (DC) holds the record for the most runs in the league with 676. The highest individual score is by Sophie Devine (RCB), who scored 99 against GG on 18 March 2023. Nobody has scored a century in WPL so far.

Advertisement
Also Read | Huge setback for RCB as star all-rounder takes break from cricket immediately

The highest partnership stands at 162 runs, achieved by Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning (DC) against RCB. Verma also hit the most sixes (33) while Meg Lanning has the most fifties (6).

Sophie Ecclestone (UPW) holds the most wickets (27) while Ellyse Perry (RCB) registered the best bowling figures of 6/15 against MI.

Also Read | WPL 2025 schedule: RCB to face GT in opening match in Vadodara; check details

Richa Ghosh (RCB) has the most dismissals as a wicket-keeper (22) while Radha Yadav (DC) took the most catches (12). Delhi Capitals recorded the highest total (223/2) while Gujarat Giants had the lowest (64).

Advertisement

WPL 2025 full schedule

DateMatchesVenue
14/02/2025GUJARAT GIANTS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURUVadodara
15/02/2025MUMBAI INDIANS vs DELHI CAPITALSVadodara
16/02/2025GUJARAT GIANTS vs UP WARRIORZVadodara
17/02/2025DELHI CAPITALS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURUVadodara
18/02/2025GUJARAT GIANTS vs MUMBAI INDIANSVadodara
19/02/2025UP WARRIORZ vs DELHI CAPITALSVadodara
21/02/2025ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU vs MUMBAI INDIANSBengaluru
22/02/2025DELHI CAPITALS vs UP WARRIORZBengaluru
24/02/2025ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU vs UP WARRIORZBengaluru
25/02/2025DELHI CAPITALS vs GUJARAT GIANTSBengaluru
26/02/2025MUMBAI INDIANS vs UP WARRIORZBengaluru
27/02/2025ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU vs GUJARAT GIANTSBengaluru
28/02/2025DELHI CAPITALS vs MUMBAI INDIANSBengaluru
01/03/2025ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU vs DELHI CAPITALSBengaluru
03/03/2025UP WARRIORZ vs GUJARAT GIANTSLucknow
06/03/2025UP WARRIORZ vs MUMBAI INDIANSLucknow
07/03/2025GUJARAT GIANTS vs DELHI CAPITALSLucknow
08/03/2025UP WARRIORZ vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURULucknow
10/03/2025MUMBAI INDIANS vs GUJARAT GIANTSMumbai
11/03/2025MUMBAI INDIANS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURUMumbai
13/03/2025EliminatorMumbai
15/03/2025FinalMumbai
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWPL 2025 schedule: Women’s Premier League 2025 kicks off today; check full list of matches
First Published:14 Feb 2025, 02:40 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget