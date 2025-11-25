WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma to land hefty deal during bidding war in New Delhi; former cricketers explain why

Deepti Sharma will strike a bidding war during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction that is scheduled for November 27 in New Delhi. Into its fourth season, the WPL 2026 auction will see a total of 277 players - 194 Indians and 83 overseas - go under the hammer for 73 vacant slots available.

One of the premier all-rounders in the country, Deepti has been a backbone of the national team with the balance she provides in the playing XI. During India's maiden ICC Women's World Cup triumph, Deepti played a major role including a five-wicket haul in the final.

With a Player of the Tournament show in the World Cup, Deepti will be the most in-demand player during the WPL 2026 auction, felt former India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy. She praised Deepti's skills and explained why she will be the most in-demand player.

"Deepti Sharma is a proven match-winner from earlier WPL seasons, performing brilliantly with both bat and ball. She also won the Player of the Tournament award in the recently concluded Women's ODI World Cup. Her demand will definitely be high in the mega-auction, and every franchise will be watching her closely," Veda said while speaking to JioStar.

Former India captain Anjum Chopra also echoed the same and stated that both Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals would go all out for Deepti. "Gujarat Giants should definitely consider Deepti Sharma in the mega-auction. Delhi Capitals might also target her as an Indian player who strengthens both batting and bowling.

“UP Warriorz could be the third team interested after Gujarat and Delhi in acquiring her services,” said Anjum.

‘Surprised Gujarat Giants released Harleen Deol’ Meanwhile, Chopra was surprised to see Gujarat Giants release top-order batter Harleen Deol. "I am surprised Gujarat Giants released Harleen Deol. She's a multi-talented Indian player who can also bowl a bit, and I hope she develops her bowling skills further.

"She'll command good interest in the auction. Along with Deepti Sharma, she'll be one Indian player every franchise will target because teams want strong Indian batters and potential leadership options," Chopra added. Both Deepti and Harleen enter the auction with base prices of ₹50L each.