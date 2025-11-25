WPL 2026 auction Live Streaming: When & where to watch bidding war live on TV & online, salary purse & available slots

The WPL 2026 auction is scheduled for November 27 in New Delhi from 3:30 PM IST. A total of 227 players will go under the hammer for 73 vacant slots with 19 players registering for the highest base price of 50 lakh.

Koushik Paul
Updated25 Nov 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of WPL.
Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of WPL.

The 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will enter its fourth round as the five franchises gear up to shape up their squads in the upcoming auction, scheduled for November 27 (Thursday) in New Delhi. On November 6, all the five franchises have retained a total of 16 players.

In the auction, a total of 227 players will go under the hammer for 73 vacant slots. A total of 19 players have registered for the highest base price of 50 lakh, while 11 cricketers have listed themselves in 40 lakh bracket. 88 players have slotted themselves in the 30 lakh bracket.

Also Read | WPL 2026 Retention: Complete list of retained & released players by all 5 teams

The WPL 2026 auction list includes 194 Indian players (52 called and 142 uncapped) going under the hammer for 50 slots. For the rest of 23 available slots, 83 overseas (66 capped and 17 uncapped) will go under the hammer. The WPL 2026 will begin with a set of eight marquee players.

The marquee players for the WPL 2026 are Deepti Sharma (India), Renuka Singh (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa).

Also Read | Deepti Sharma achieves rare feat that no cricketer ever has in a World Cup

How to watch WPL 2026 auction live?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of WPL 2026. The mega event will be telecast live on Star Sports channels on November 27 from 3:30 PM IST. Live streaming of WPL 2026 auction will be available on JioStar app and website.

Salary cap available, squad size before WPL 2026 auction

FranchiseTotal PlayersOverseas PlayersUncapped PlayersRTM AvailableMoney Spent (in cr)Salary Available (in cr)Available SlotsOverseas Slots
Delhi Capitals52109.35.7134
Gujarat Giants220369164
Mumbai Indians52109.255.75134
Royal Challengers Bengaluru41018.856.15145
UP Warriorz10140.514.5176

List of retained players for WPL 2026

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney

Mumbai Indians: Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh,Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil

UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWPL 2026 auction Live Streaming: When & where to watch bidding war live on TV & online, salary purse & available slots
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.