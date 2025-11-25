WPL 2026 auction Live Streaming: When & where to watch bidding war live on TV & online, salary purse & available slots

The 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will enter its fourth round as the five franchises gear up to shape up their squads in the upcoming auction, scheduled for November 27 (Thursday) in New Delhi. On November 6, all the five franchises have retained a total of 16 players.

In the auction, a total of 227 players will go under the hammer for 73 vacant slots. A total of 19 players have registered for the highest base price of ₹50 lakh, while 11 cricketers have listed themselves in ₹40 lakh bracket. 88 players have slotted themselves in the ₹30 lakh bracket.

The WPL 2026 auction list includes 194 Indian players (52 called and 142 uncapped) going under the hammer for 50 slots. For the rest of 23 available slots, 83 overseas (66 capped and 17 uncapped) will go under the hammer. The WPL 2026 will begin with a set of eight marquee players.

The marquee players for the WPL 2026 are Deepti Sharma (India), Renuka Singh (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa).

How to watch WPL 2026 auction live? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of WPL 2026. The mega event will be telecast live on Star Sports channels on November 27 from 3:30 PM IST. Live streaming of WPL 2026 auction will be available on JioStar app and website.

Salary cap available, squad size before WPL 2026 auction

Franchise Total Players Overseas Players Uncapped Players RTM Available Money Spent (in cr) Salary Available (in cr) Available Slots Overseas Slots Delhi Capitals 5 2 1 0 9.3 5.7 13 4 Gujarat Giants 2 2 0 3 6 9 16 4 Mumbai Indians 5 2 1 0 9.25 5.75 13 4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 1 0 1 8.85 6.15 14 5 UP Warriorz 1 0 1 4 0.5 14.5 17 6

List of retained players for WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney

Mumbai Indians: Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh,Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil